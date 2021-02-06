Former President Moi’s aide Hosea Kiplagat is dead

Written By: Asha Hamisi/Claire Wanja

Former Co-operative Bank chairman and politician Hosea Kiplagat. Photo Courtesy

Former Co-operative Bank executive chairman and Moi-era politician Hosea Kiplagat has passed on aged 76.

According to the family, Kiplagat died Saturday morning while being rushed to a hospital in Nairobi after falling ill.

Kiplagat, one of the powerful aides of the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi was born at Kiplabal village in Baringo County.

He worked as a prison warden before he excelled in being one of President Moi’s aides in the early 80s.

Kiplagat was a well-known businessman and also a long-serving chairman of the Baringo branch of KANU.

HK, as he was popularly known among close friends, ran for Baringo Central Parliamentary seat in 2007 General Elections but lost to Sammy Mwaita in the primaries.

He ran again in 2013 but still lost to Mwaita.

In a tweet, deputy President William Ruto said Kiplagat was a faithful force for development and a skilful leader devoted to what he believed in.

” We celebrate the life of an outstanding leader, a mentor and a selfless servant of the community. Hosea Kiplagat was steadfast, visionary and a committed promoter of unity.”

@skmusyoka: The late Hosea Kiplagat was a successful businessman and an effective political mobilizer. His death is sudden and unfortunate. My condolences to his family and the people of Baringo. May the Lord rest his soul in eternal peace.
