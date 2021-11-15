Former President Mwai Kibaki showered with praises on 90th Birthday

Warm Birthday messages have poured in for Former President Emillio Mwai Kibaki as he turned 90 on Monday.

Kibaki led the country from 2002-2012, a period in which unprecedented economic growth was realized.

Political leaders and Kenyans at large hailed Kibaki for distinguished leadership and dedication towards transformation of the country.

The State House on its Twitter handle wished the Kenya’s third President God’s continued providence and a blessed birthday.

“Your Excellency, we wish you God’s continued providence as you celebrate your 90th birthday today Mr. President. Happy and blessed birthday Hon. Mwai Kibaki, the 3rd President of the Republic of Kenya.”

Political Leaders Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi among others relayed their birthday messages praising Kibaki for his exceptional leadership.

“Happy 90th birthday the third President, Mwai Kibaki. Your legacy lives on,” DP Ruto stated

Kalonzo in his message said, “ Whatever different views people across our country have, it is clear that the vast majority share the opinion that Mwai Kibaki served our Nation with unparalleled dedication, a clear sense of public service and duty. Happy 90th birthday President Mwai Kibaki.”

“Happy 90th Birthday to H.E. former President of the Republic of Kenya Mwai Kibaki. Your exceptional leadership and direction are exactly what this generation should try to emulate,” Mudavadi stated as he wished the former President a happy birthday.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said, “You proved to be a statesman who sacrificed alot for the betterment of this nation by revamping & growing our economy.”

Your Excellency, we wish you God's continued providence as you celebrate your 90th birthday today Mr. President. Happy and blessed birthday Hon. Mwai Kibaki, the 3rd President of the Republic of Kenya🇰🇪. pic.twitter.com/fAfbqxzScg — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) November 15, 2021

Happy 90th birthday the third President, Mwai Kibaki. Your legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/VtROAxsQRR — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 15, 2021

Whatever different views people across our country have, it is clear that the vast majority share the opinion that Mwai Kibaki served our Nation with unparalleled dedication, a clear sense of public service and duty.

Happy 90th birthday President Mwai Kibaki. pic.twitter.com/Pm8CIboHYb — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) November 15, 2021

Happy 90th Birthday to H.E. former President of the Republic of Kenya Mwai Kibaki. Your exceptional leadership and direction are exactly what this generation should try to emulate. pic.twitter.com/ILgYa27Azj — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) November 15, 2021

Leadership is a privilege to better the lives of others. It's not an opportunity to satisfy personal interests. You proved to be a statesman who sacrificed alot for the betterment of this nation by revamping & growing our economy. You're our hero Happy Birthday H.E Mwai Kibaki pic.twitter.com/PcSxQ0wv8O — Dr Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) November 15, 2021