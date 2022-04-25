Former President Mwai Kibaki’s body arrives at parliament

The body of retired President Mwai Kibaki has been taken to parliament for the three days of lying-in-state.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead the nation in viewing the body at 10.00AM alongside First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and other government officials.

The former President’s family has also arrived at the parliament building led by his eldest son Jimmy Kibaki.

After lying-in-state for three days, on Friday, the  military gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make its way from State House to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the National State Funeral.

The National State Funeral Memorial Service will be inter denominational led by the Catholic Church.

The National State Funeral Steering Committee, has declared  Friday, 29th April, 2022 a Public Holiday of general observance throughout the Republic of Kenya to enable every Kenyan, participate in the celebration of the life of the Third President.

  

