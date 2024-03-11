Former President Uhuru attends strategic reflection meeting in Addis

The former President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta Monday participated in the inaugural strategic reflection meeting at the AUC Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The objective of the meeting was to strengthen the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (#COHA).

The AU High-Level Panel for the Ethiopian Peace Process also focused on mobilizing support for crucial aspects of the process, such as humanitarian assistance, Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR), and the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the region. The strategic reflection meeting on the #COHA implementation brought together representatives from the Government of Ethiopia, the TPLF, members of the AU High-Level Panel on Ethiopia, as well as partners including IGAD, UN, EU, AfDB, US, and the AU Commission. In attendance were African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki, Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, and member of the AU High-Level Panel for the Ethiopian Peace Process; and Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security among others.