Former President Uhuru in DRC for peace talks in Eastern DRC

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in the Democratic Republic of Congo for high level consultations with DRC’s President Phillip Tshisekedi on the quest for peace in the Eastern DRC.

East Africa Community Heads of States summit chairperson, Burundi president Everiste Ndayishimiye will also take part in the talks while EAC Secretary General Dr Peter Mathuki will join the two-day mission in DRC as a facilitator.

The dialogue under EAC-led peace process has been reenergized to incorporate local DRC community leaders and stakeholders to bring a comprehensive solution the security situation.

The meeting comes a week after EAC Heads of State held a high level consultative meeting on the peace process in Eastern DRC with a view to strengthen the political track.

The meeting chaired by president Everiste Ndayishimiye committed that all 7 EAC partner States will now be fully involved with the process, with each Head of State forwarding a technical advisor to support the facilitator of the EAC peace process.

The Heads of States reiterated their commitment to contribute to the EAC special fund for the implementation of the peace process.

EAC is set to hold a peace summit at the end of the year with a view to strengthening the complimentary roles of the EAC led peace process and the Luanda process among others.

The next session of the peace dialogue on the security situation in Eastern DRC is scheduled to commence on November 21st 2022 in Nairobi Kenya.