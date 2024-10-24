Former President Uhuru Kenyatta attends AU peace retreat in Abidjan

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire attending the 15th High-Level Retreat on the Promotion of Peace, Security, and Stability in Africa.

The retreat, which brings together key stakeholders in African diplomacy will focus on the Impact and Sustainability of AU Preventive Diplomacy and Mediation in addressing conflicts across the continent.

Leaders at the retreat will explore how the AU can improve its conflict resolution efforts and ensure greater inclusion of women and youth, with support from initiatives like FemWise-Africa and the WiseYouth Network.

Experts and diplomats will also share insights on strengthening the AU’s peace efforts ahead of a leadership transition in the commission.

The Retreat brings together the AU Commission leadership, High/Special Representatives, Envoys, Permanent Representatives, and the Panel of the Wise, as well as Heads of Regional Economic Communities and Mechanisms (RECs/RMs), Special Representatives and Special Envoys of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSGs and SESGs).

Special Envoys working in Africa, including from the European Union, League of Arab States, La Francophonie, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, representatives of the AU’s bilateral partners, mediation practitioners and experts, as well as academics and researchers, will also participate.