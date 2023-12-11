Former President Uhuru Kenyatta holds talks with Chinese Ambassador

The two discussed the strong economic, political and cultural ties between Kenya and the People's Republic of China.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian on Monday paid a courtesy call on Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his office in Nairobi.

A statement from the retired president’s office indicated that, during the meeting, Uhuru conveyed his congratulatory message to the Chinese envoy ahead of the 60th Anniversary Celebrations to mark the establishment of Kenya-China diplomatic relations.

“H.E Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledged the great partnership between the two nations and how it shaped the development agenda during his tenure,” read the statement

The statement added that; “Ambassador Zhou reiterated the great impact the relations nurtured in fostering strong economic, political and cultural ties between Kenya and the People’s Republic of China,”

Uhuru Kenyatta is also said to have briefed the Chinese Ambassador about his current role in the continent; Peace and Security.

“He (Uhuru) emphasized that peace remains the foundation for development and Africa can only realise its full potential when all nations in the continent are peaceful,” read the statement

The 60th Kenya – China Celebrations will be marked this Thursday at the Global Trade Centre (GTC) Office Tower in Westlands. The tower was officially opened by Kenyatta in December 2021.