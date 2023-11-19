Former President Uhuru Kenyatta says he’s in Azimio to stay

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta says he is still in the Azimio One Kenya coalition and will not join the ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Speaking at a church fundraising event in Mwingi, Kitui county, the former president called on political leaders to remain loyal and truthful to their duty of leadership.

“I am still an Azimio member and I take pride in having a political stand. We must learn to be loyal to our call for leadership. That is what we were taught by our political fathers,” said Uhuru.

Avoiding responding to Kenya Kwanza politicians who have been blaming the previous regime for running down the economy, the former president instead urged Kenyans to shun divisive politics and remain united.

“If we are being led by the spirit of servant leadership, knowing very well that we are in those respective positions we hold given to us by God, then we ought to serve not for ourselves but for the people we lead,” he said.

Azimio leaders accompanying the president took a swipe at the Kenya Kwanza administration blaming it for the high cost of living.

Uhuru was in the company of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and other leaders from Ukambani region.