Former PS Mburu absolves herself of blame in KEMSA scandal

Former Public Health Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu has distanced herself from the Ksh 3.7 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority KEMSA scandal that earned her dismissal.

Mburu who appeared before the Senate Health Committee said that executive orders had reduced her functions from 13 to 7 and she was not in any way tasked with procuring medical equipment under her docket.

Amid confusion on who should be held accountable, Mburu absolved herself of any blame further and urged the Senate to expedite its investigations to unearth the real culprits.

According to the former PS who claimed she did not interfere with the tendering process the role fell squarely in the docket of her former colleague in the Ministry Eng. Peter Tum who was recently moved to the Ministry of Sports in the recent reshuffle.

The committee also grilled suspended KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhani and chair Daniel Rono to ascertain if the irregularities in the procurement process were enough to cancel the tender and if the government lost monies in the process.

In April, President William Ruto sacked the embattled PS and the entire KEMSA board over the botched medical tender on anti-malaria nets