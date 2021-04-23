Former rugby player detained for attempting to murder witness

Former rugby player Alex Olaba has been detained for seven days over claims of in a rape case he is facing.

The prosecution made an application to detain him for 10 days to conclude investigations but Magistrate Bernard Ochoi granted them 7 days.

Investigation officer George Otieno told the court that the suspect was arrested at Madaraka Estate on April 22/2021 following a report of attempted murder.

Olaba is currently facing gang rape charges before a Milimani court and is out on a Ksh 300, 000 cash bail.

Police said Olaba was planning to kill a key witness in the case in efforts to defeat justice.

“The accused has contacted several witnesses in that matter with the aim silencing them,” added Otieno.

The Investigation Officer said that he wanted to eliminate key witnesses by hiring hit men saying he has already paid a down payment.

In an affidavit seeking to detain him, Otieno told the court that after investigations the accused was arrested on Thursday while on a mission to kill the witness.

Police said they recovered two mobile phones from Olaba which are undergoing forensic analysis to establish if there are more players in the matter.

Olaba had apparently approached another party seeking ways of eliminating the witness in the case before police were informed.

The officers sent undercover officers who posed as possible executors of his mission before they pounced on him.

After his arrest, Olaba told police he had been possessed by satanic spirits.

Through his lawyer, the accused sought for reasonable bail terms saying that he has cooperated with police in other cases.

He added that he has not been informed about the name and a person who was hired.