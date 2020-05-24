Former Senator, surveyors clash over KBC disputed land

There was drama after government surveyors who had turned up to conduct survey works at the 1200 hectares Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) land in Komarock, Machakos county were attacked by goons.

The land has been the subject of a long-standing ownership row pitting KBC against other institutions and individuals.

The surveyors were forced to stop the exercise after their vehicles were pelted with stones, forcing them to flee.

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama asked the surveyors to produce a legal document to prove authorization of the subdivision, noting that the land has an active case in court.

Police later intervened, asking Muthama to instead allow the subdivision process to continue but the exercise was abandoned after the goons became unruly.

Earlier this week, some people, among them families who claimed their houses had been brought down by the government in Ruai to pave way for the expansion of the Dandora Sewerage Plant sought claim over the land.

Those evicted from Ruai and Mathare 4A in Nairobi have invaded the 1,200-acre land and have vowed to start constructing new homes on it.

They claimed the government had given them a go-ahead to settle on the disputed property.