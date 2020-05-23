Former Sevens player passes on in road accident

Former Sevens international player Allan Makaka has passed on following a traffic accident Saturday 23 May 2020.

The 37 year old was a former Kenya Sevens international and was part of the squad that played at the 2005 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Hong Kong and the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia.

He made a total of 57 appearances on the Sevens World Series, managing 28 tries and is ranked 21st overall amongst Kenya’s all time try scorers on the World Series.

He was an alumnus of Mumias Boys Primary School, Musingu High School and the United States International University- Africa, he initially played his club rugby at defunct military side Ulinzi, winning back to back National Sevens Circuit titles in 2002 and 2003, making a name for himself with his searing pace and earning selection to the national sevens squad, Shujaa off the back of his performances.

He moved to Kenya Harlequin upon Ulinzi’s disbandment at the close of the 2004 season and featured in the Quins squads that won the National Sevens Circuit title in 2005 and 2006 and the 2008 Kenya Cup league title.