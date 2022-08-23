Former Sotik MP Anthony Kimetto is dead

Former Sotik Member of Parliament, Anthony Kimetto, is dead.

Kimetto who is famously known as Sotet (gourd), died Monday at a Nairobi hospital following long illness.

Family sources indicate that the deceased succumbed to undisclosed ailment that he has battled for the last five years.

The family is yet to issue an official statement on the death.

Kimetto was a two-term Member of Parliament for Sotik between 1997 and 2007, when he was toppled by the late, Lorna Laboso, who died in a plane crash in 2008 alongside, Kipkalya Kones, former Bomet Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister.

Kimetto was also beaten by Lorna’s sister the late Dr. Joyce Laboso, who beat him in the 2008 by-election.

He is the father to the immediate former Sotik Member of Parliament, Dominic Koskei, who was trounced by former Nairobi County Commissioner, Francis Sigei, in the just concluded General Election.

This comes barely two months after the death of former Konoin Member of Parliament Nathaniel Chebelion who has since been interred.