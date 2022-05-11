Former sports commissioner Gordon Oluoch is bereaved

Former long serving Kenya’s sports commissioner Gordon Oluoch is in mourning after losing his mother Dorcas Ombelu Oluoch on Sunday after a long illness.

Oluoch who currently offers consultancy role to the ministry of Sports served as sports commissioner between 2005 to 2016 before being transferred to Sports Kenya where he acted as director general.

In April 2017 during the ministry of sports shake up, Oluoch was transferred to Kenya Academy of Sports(KAS) where he served as the chief executive officer until last year.

During his stint at KAS,Oluoch is remembered for advocating for talent search programmes in all counties in a bid to help nurture greenhorns.

As Government, we are happy and encouraged to support more sports when we see players grow to conquer the world,” Oluoch was previously quoted.

KAS, whose main mandate is to establish sports training academies, train technical and sports administrators as well as promote research and development, has been deliberating ways of strengthening its impact on sports development in Kenya.

“The aim of exploiting the networking and partnerships opportunities is necessary for a sustainable sports development agenda. As an academy, we are proud to have effectively played our role in a rapidly-changing sports world,” Oluoch further added during his previous engagement with media.

The late will be laid to rest in May 21 at her home in Asembo Kokise in Rarieda constituency,Siaya county.