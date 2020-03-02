Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa has been arrested in fresh claims of fraud by detectives.

The sleuths arrested him after combing his Karen house for over four hours where they confiscated five vehicles believed to have been acquired in dubious circumstances.

Barely a fortnight after the former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was arraigned in court to answer to fraud claims in an arms deal; his troubles appeared to deepen on Monday after detectives visited his Karen house in Nairobi.

And for over four hours they searched his house following claims he had duped three people in fraudulent car dealings.

However, their efforts to gain access through the main entrance were denied. And after hours of push and pull they eventually scaled the perimeter wall to gain access into his compound.

The officers presented a search warrant and proceeded to comb his house. For nearly four hours they visited room by room searching for evidence.

They eventually left with several documents whose contents are unclear.

Echesa is said to own five high-end vehicles among them a Land Cruiser V8, a Passat, Lexus, and a Mercedes S Class all of which detectives say their ownership documents are in suspect.

According to his lawyer Brian Khaemba, the move by the DCI to revive a case in which his client was cleared in 2016 was malicious.

Echesa who was taken to the DCI for further probe on the matter is also a key suspect in an arms scandal case in which two arms dealers from the United States and Poland have filed a case of fraud against him alongside others.

Last month Echesa and three co-accused persons pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of fraud at the Milimani Law Courts.