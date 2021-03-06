Former Sports CS Echesa arrested for assaulting IEBC official

Written By: Christine Muchira/Asha Hamisi

Ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa arrested

Former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was arrested Friday evening at his home in Shibale, Mumias Central in Kakamega County. 

Echesa was arrested for assaulting an IEBC presiding officer, Peter Okura, at Bulonga Primary School polling station on Thursday, March 4 during the Matungu by-election. 

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had described Echesa as armed and dangerous, and had ordered him to surrender to the police by 1pm Friday. 

In a statement, IG Mutyambai also instructed police commanders of jurisdictions where the Thursday by-elections were carried out to arraign and charge the four leaders who were arrested.

The IG also directed the Firearm Licensing Board to suspend the firearm licenses held by the said political leaders who misused their firearms.

“The affected individuals are hereby instructed to surrender the firearms to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters with immediate effect for ballistic examinations,” said IG Mutyambai.

The former Sports CS was captured on video slapping an IEBC official in Matungu constituency after a heated discussion between the two at Bulonga polling station.

Echesa had accused IEBC officials of barring their agent to witness the voting.

The electoral commission through its chairperson Wafula Chebukati called for Echesa’s arrest for assaulting one of its officials in Matungu.

Chebukati termed the incident as an attack on the constitution and a bad precedent.

“We condemn the violence witnessed in Matungu where one of our officials was slapped by a former CS and we want police to apprehend this suspect,” he said.

The former Sports CS will spend the weekend behind bars, awaiting arraignment on Monday.

 

