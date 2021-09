Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario has been sentenced to 6 years in prison with an alternative fine of 3.6 million shillings over corruption and abuse of office linked to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Wario becomes the first high ranking former cabinet secretary to be handed a jail term. Former National Olympic Committee of Kenya Deputy Treasurer Stephen arap Soi who was accused alongside Wario, was slapped with a 103 million shillings fine or 10 years in jail by the Anti-Corruption Court.