Former sports CS Rashid Echesa released on Kshs.1M cash bail

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been released on a cash bail of Sh 1 million or a surety bond of a similar amount by a Kiambu court pending charges to be preferred to him.

A ruling delivered by chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi Tuesday afternoon ruled that Echesa to be reporting to the directorate of criminal investigations (DCI) headquarters every Monday starting next week.

The matter will be mentioned in court on 9th April 2020.

The court ruled that Echesa should not interfere with any of the witnesses or the complainant.

In consideration of the submissions of the investigating officer application seeking to be granted seven days to conclude investigations, the court found that the Investigating officer can be able to conduct investigations without Echesa being in custody.

However, Gichohi said it is speculative of the investigating officer that the respondent will interfere once released on bond and his detention is not justified

Gichohi said that the prosecution is not obliged to claim that Echesa is a habitual offender since he has not yet been charged in court and it was not the right time to make the comments.

She however, eluded that if the respondent fails to raise 1 million cash bail he will be detained at Gigili police station until the 9th of April.

Echesa is accused of assaulting an electoral commission official in Matungu.

The offence allegedly took place at the Bulonga Primary School polling station during the by-election in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County, on March 4, a day marred by chaos and violence.

The IEBC official was identified as Presiding Officer Peter Juma Okula Khatetethe.