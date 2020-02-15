Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa to spend weekend in custody

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa will spend the weekend in custody after the court granted detectives more time to conclude investigations into an alleged Ksh 3.9 billion fake firearm tender.

Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina ruled that the former CS will be released on Monday evening on a Ksh 1 million cash bail once investigations are complete.

A day after he was arrested and taken for questioning by the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was arraigned before the JKIA court over his alleged links to a Ksh 3.9 billion fake government tender.

The court was informed that the former CS alongside others not before the court forged documents in a fictitious firearm tender.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The prosecution requested 21 days to detain Echesa pending the conclusion of investigations which would see the probe team travel to the United States to collect more evidence.

In its submissions, the state argued that the probe team needs more time to ascertain the authenticity of documents alleged to have originated from the ministry of Defence.

According to the state, the nature of the investigations is complex and releasing the accused from custody would jeopardize the collection of evidence and risk possible witness interference.

Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina ordered the former CS to be released on Monday next week at 6 pm on a Ksh 1 million cash bail once investigations are complete.

The defence had opposed Echesa’s detention claiming that his arrest was political and that police ought to have concluded investigations before arresting Echesa.