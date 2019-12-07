Former Sports CS Wario has a case to answer in Rio scandal

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario and other sports officials charged in connection with the Rio Olympics scandal have a case to answer.

Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Elizabeth Juma ruled that the evidence adduced by 28 prosecution witnesses emerged that the former CS and his co-accused should face charges.

The former Sports CS together with Haron Komen, who was the director of administration in the ministry, and former finance officer Patrick Nkabu face six counts of corruption and abuse of office in relation to the Rio Olympics scandal where 55 million shillings was lost.

Wario is accused of improperly facilitating six individuals to travel to Rio Olympics, causing loss of public funds worth Ksh 5,846,346.

It is alleged that Adan Enow and James Singh, pocketed Ksh 1,506,391.

Elsewhere, a lorry driver has been charged in a Mandera court with transporting contraband goods worth Ksh 2.2 million.

Abdikadir Dubow appeared before Mandera Principal Magistrate Peter Areri and pleaded guilty. He was arrested by police in Elwak town in Mandera South ferrying goods from Somalia to Wajir.

At the time of arrest, he was in possession of 871 bags of sugar, 50 cartons of powder milk, 150 boxes of spaghetti and 20 bags of rice and 200 jerricans of cooking oil.