Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui is dead

Former long-serving State House Comptroller in President Daniel arap Moi’s regime has passed on. The family of Kiptanui broke the news of his death Sunday.

According to the family, Kiptanui died in the early hours of Easter Sunday after a long illness.

“He passed away peacefully in the presence of his family at Nairobi Hospital” the statement from the family indicated.

“The family requests prayers and time to grieve during this challenging time” The statement added

Abraham Kiptanui served the late President Moi until his retirement in 1996.