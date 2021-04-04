Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui is dead

Written By: Eric Biegon

Former long-serving State House Comptroller in President Daniel arap Moi’s regime has passed on. The family of Kiptanui broke the news of his death Sunday.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

According to the family, Kiptanui died in the early hours of Easter Sunday after a long illness.

Also Read  Ruth Chepng'etich smashes half marathon world record

“He passed away peacefully in the presence of his family at Nairobi Hospital” the statement from the family indicated.

Also Read  20 more succumb to covid as 1,184 contract the deadly pathogen

“The family requests prayers and time to grieve during this challenging time” The statement added

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Abraham Kiptanui served the late President Moi until his retirement in 1996.

Also Read  Uhuru, Raila: We are back in business
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR