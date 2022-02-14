Former Sudanese ruling council member arrested

A Sudanese politician who had been a member of the dissolved joint civilian-military government has been arrested.

Relatives say Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman was picked up near his home in the capital Khartoum.

This follows the arrest of two other politicians last week.

They were part of a task force trying to dismantle the network established by former president Omar al-Bashir.

It was also attempting to recover money and assets looted during his three-decade rule.

Sudan is in the midst of a political and economic crisis following a coup in October which derailed a timetable for elections.

Since the coup, there have been massive demonstrations against the military.

Security forces have killed about 80 protesters.

  

