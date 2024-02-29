Former Tanzanian President Ali Hassan Mwinyi passes on

Mwinyi aged 98, was the second President of Tanzania between 1985 and 1995

Tanzanians have been thrown into mourning again following the death of former Tanzania President Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

President Samia Suluhu announced on Thursday evening, just 19 days after the death of former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa.

President Suluhu said Mwinyi died in hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment for lung cancer. He had been receiving treatment since November.

“On behalf of the government, I would like to convey my condolences to the family, relatives, friends and all Tanzanians for this loss,” President Suluhu said.

He was early this month hospitalised for a chest illness.