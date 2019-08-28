Former TLB chair Kamwaro succumbs to cancer

Former Transport Licensing Board (TLB) Chairman Hassan Ole Kamwaro has succumbed to throat cancer while receiving treatment in the US.

According to family, Kamwaro aged 75 years died on Tuesday at 7PM at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma, USA.

He was taken to the US in March this year for further treatment.

Kamwaro left Kenyans in shock when he married a 23-year-old girl as his second wife according to Maasai culture.

He served as the TLB Chairman from 2010 to 2012.

