Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich charged afresh in dam scandal

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has been charged afresh concerning Ksh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dam graft scandal.

This is after the prosecution amended the charge sheet and removed the names of former Principal Secretaries Kamau Thugge and Susan Koech who had been charged alongside Rotich.

Kamau and Koech are now state witnesses who will testify against Rotich during the trial.

The DPP also removed the names of 20 Italians who will also be charged afresh separately as they are still at large.

According to the prosecution evidence in the case remains the same and no new documents or witnesses shall be adduced during the case.

Ogoti also noted that the trial court would not entertain any adjournment by parties during the hearing. The case will be heard in September 2021.

Elsewhere, Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Sankale the key suspect in the murder of former acting Communications Director at National Land Commission Jennifer Wambua is unfit to stand trial.

Appearing before Machakos High Court Judge David Keme, Njenga did not take plea on grounds that he was mentally unstable.

His lawyer told the court a mental assessment report ordered by the court on May 17 and done by Dr. Ruth Korir on the suspect showed he was mentally unfit.

The suspect will undergo another assessment after three weeks and will remain in custody at the Muthaiga Police Station in Nairobi.