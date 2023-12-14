Former Treasury CS Rotich acquitted in Ksh63B Arror, Kimwarer graft case

Trial Magistrate Eunice Nyutu said there was no evidence to show that the former CS and the co-accused persons failed to adhere to procurement laws.

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and 8 other co-accused persons have been acquitted in Ksh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer graft case.

Delivering her ruling, trial Magistrate Eunice Nyutu said there was no evidence to show that the former CS and the co-accused persons failed to adhere to procurement laws.

Hon. Nyutu blamed the prosecution for relying only on 8 witnesses out of the 49 witnesses that the lined up to testify in the case.

She noted that after the 8th witness testified the prosecution claimed to have received strong instructions to end the case and no longer wanted to pursue the matter.

“This would appear to be a prosecution led acquittal,” she stated.

The Magistrate ordered that the file be placed before Attorney General saying the case has been a waste of precious judicial time.