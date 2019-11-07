Former Treasury CS Rotich and his PS Thugge charged afresh

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and former Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge have denied graft charges in connection with the multibillion shillings Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

The two together with 26 other government officials were charged afresh after the Director of Public Prosecution consolidated the charges from the two dams and amended the charge sheet.

Rotich and his co accused had initially pleaded not guilty to graft and abuse of office charges but were forced to take plea again on Thursday after the charges were consolidated.

The prosecution led by senior counsel Taib Ali Taib brought fresh charges after amending the previous two charge sheets from arror and kimwarer dams and merged them into one.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The 28 suspects were charged on 23rd July this year on multiple counts including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conferring a benefit, single sourcing for the insurance of the projects, and approving payment contrary to the law with possible loss of over 20 billion shilling.

Appearing before Anti- corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti the suspects denied the charges and are all currently out on bail.

The case will be mentioned on 27th November.