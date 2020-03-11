Former insurance boss in court over land fraud

Former United insurance company director George Ngure Kariuki was Wednesday morning arraigned in Ngong Law Courts to answer two charges involving muilt million land fraud in Kajiado County.

Mr Kariuki was brought before Ngong Principal Magistrate Irene Ruguru on allegation of colluding with others not in the court to defraud Mr David Mahugu Thundu his 15 acres piece of land.

According to the charge sheet, the accused colluded with Kajiado land registry and Kajiado DCI officers to revoke the piece of land title deed illegally in diverse date between 2004-2019.

He was also accused to have lied to land registry officer to alter land ownership documents.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The accused out on bond denied both charges and he is required to appear in court on 7th April 2020.

The charges were pressed by the state through office of DCI in what is seen as a big step towards dismantling land fraud syndicate in Kajiado County.

Following a public outcry over increased land fraud cases in Kajiado, the Director of Criminal Investigations(DCI) has intervened witnessing rare prosecution of a land fraud case.

After push and pull, the DCI took up the matter and sued Ngure over fraud following intense investigations.

This comes in a wake of influx of prospective land buyers in the county eying pieces of land but end up been conned by unscrupulous land sellers.

The conning trend has now taken a new twist of revoking title deeds of genuine land owners.

Kajiado County executive committee member Hamilton Parseina says the county ministry of land is key to ensure land fraudsters are brought to book.

The high profile case will be mentioned on 7th April with more suspects lined up in the DCI Radar.