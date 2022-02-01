Former WARMA manager sentenced to 24 years in jail

Former Finance Manager at Kenya Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) James Omondi Ambuso has been fined Kshs.7.64 million and in default serve 24 years in jail for soliciting and receiving a bribe.

Ambuso was found guilty of soliciting and receiving Kshs.860,000 in bribes from regional managers.

He committed the crimes between 2012 and 2013.

Anti-Corruption Court Senior Principal Magistrate Eunice Nyutu while sentencing Ambuso Tuesday said that the sentence should serve as a deterrence mechanism to public officers who use their positions to plunder public resources.

On Monday, former manager at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Francis Moturi and three others were fined close to Kshs.10 billion in a Kshs.1.6 billion fraud case.