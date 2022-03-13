Former Water PS Wairagu launches his gubernatorial bid

Former Water and Irrigation Principal Secretary Wairagu wa Maai has vowed to create a ward development fund if he is elected the next Governor of Murang’a County.

Speaking when he launched his gubernatorial bid on Saturday in Kenol town, Wairagu said he will create a kitty to support local MCAs initiate projects in their wards.

Wairagu who is contesting on a Democratic Party ticket, said the ward fund will reduce conflicts between ward representatives and the county executive.

“I will support and ensure more funds are channeled to the county scholarship programme known as Nyota Zetu to ensure children from poor backgrounds successfully pursue their studies,” He said, adding that he will revamp the health sector as well as establish an animal feed processing plant to enable farmers to get cheap food for their animals.”

The gubernatorial aspirant further promised to complete all projects initiated by the current administration such as the Kirwara hospital and the cancer centre at the county referral hospital.

The county top seat has so far attracted more than seven candidates among them former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, Senator Irungu Kang’ata, former Planning PS Irungu Nyakera, 2017 governor aspirant Moses Mwangi and former Kandara MP Joshua Toro.

Wairagu promised to put better structures for county employees to ensure they have better schemes of service.

“My priority is to ensure we have a better structure for our workers. This will enable promotion, better remuneration and rid duplication of jobs. Still on workers, my administration will absorb community health workers and ECDE teachers on a permanent basis,” he added.

The aspirant further enumerated various measures to boost tea and coffee farming which play a key role in the economy of Murang’a.

“Coffee and tea are key cash crops in this county. Provision of subsidized farm inputs and creation of a council to link farmers to markets will ensure our farmers reap more returns from their produce,” Wairagu remarked.