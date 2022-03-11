Former Zambian President Rupiah Banda is dead

Former Zambian President Rupiah Bwezani Banda is dead.

Banda, aged 85 succumbed on Friday at his home after a battle with colon cancer.

Banda, Zambia’s fourth president who was in power from 2008 to 2011, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and had been receiving medical treatment.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned today of the demise of Zambia’s 4th Republican President, H.E Rupiah Bwezani Banda. As we pray for the bereaved family, we know that the Lord will wrap them in His arms and comfort them,” said President Hakainde Hichilema.

It is with deep sadness that we learned today of the demise of Zambia’s 4th Republican President, H.E Rupiah Bwezani Banda. As we pray for the bereaved family, we know that the Lord will wrap them in His arms and comfort them. MHSRIP #RIPRBB #Zambia pic.twitter.com/nF3S7FOPn5 — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) March 11, 2022

Zambia’s President recognized his long long and illustrious career in public service and appreciated his service to the nation.

His death comes a day after President Hichilema paid him a courtesy call at his residence where he found him in high spirits.

Paid a courtesy call on our 4th Rep. President, H.E Rupiah Bwezani Banda at his residence and found him in high spirits.

Extended warm greetings from the people of #Zambia and encouraged him, his wife Madam Thandiwe & the family to be strong and rely on the Lord in all they do. pic.twitter.com/sCpVYf7IoO — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) March 10, 2022

Hichilema extended warm greetings from the people of Zambia and encouraged him, his wife Madam Thandiwe and family to be strong.

Banda, was appointed Zambia’s Vice President the late Levy Mwanawasa in 2006 after serving in serving in several diplomatic posts under the presidency of Kenneth Kaunda.

Following Mwanawasa’s death in 2008 he ascended to acting President and narrowly won against opposition leader Michael Sata during the 2008 by-elections.