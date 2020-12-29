#FormNiGani has launched a #FormNiKurepresent Mistari edition challenge.

In July of this year, we highlighted how Kenyan youth were living with reduced access of choice due the COVID-19 pandemic. A detailed report by the #Formnigani creative movement revealed that 53% of Kenyan youth were finding it difficult to access contraceptives. #Formnigani has continued to engage millions of Kenyans on this matter and has now launched a challenge called #FormNiKurepresent Mistari edition that will continue to highlight the contraceptives matter.

To participate in the challenge, share your spoken-word piece that highlights the urgent need for contraception services that meet the needs of Kenyan youth – and safeguards the future of Kenya. Simply download the required beat on the #FormNiGani website, and angusha mistari.

The entries will be judged and winners selected by Kenyan poets Teardrops, Mufasa and Andy Awiti, and winners will be announced on 25th January 2021. There are cash prizes to be won as follows:

Gold winner – 10,000 KES



Silver winner – 7,000 KES

Bronze winners – 5,000 KES

Upload your video on social media using the hashtag #FormNiKurepresent and send the link of the upload to kurepresent@formnigani.com

Check out Teardrops’ mistari here and get inspired.

The deadline for submissions is 2nd January 2021.

