Four armed robbers gunned down along Juja Road, Nairobi

Written By: Claire Wanja
Four robbery with violence suspects were early Sunday morning gunned down in a shoot-out with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives along Juja Road-BH Area.

On their twitter handle, the DCI said two pistols with several rounds of ammunition and four Knives were recovered.

The gang had robbed two Whitecastle residents and attempted to get away with their car.

On receiving the report from the victims, detectives based in Pangani Police Station launched a manhunt and caught up with the gang of six, who Disobeyed Orders to surrender and engaged in a gun fight.

Two escaped to Kosovo Area but are being pursued.

Elsewhere, Police in Mathira in Nyeri county have arrested a 45-year -old man in connection with the disappearance and murder of a 12 -year-old boy in Karatina.

Charles Muriuki was arrested after he was identified on CCTV footage from a local entertainment club.

In the footage, Muriuki is seen on a motorcycle leaving the area where the boy was alleged to have been kidnapped.

Charles Muriuki is suspected to have killed his son, Gideon Kang’ethe, a STD 6 pupil at Kirigu Primary School in Karatina, and buried his body in a shallow grave inside the forest

The mother reported him missing after hours went by and her son was nowhere to be seen. Police suspect that he was killed as a result of an alleged love affair gone sour.

According to Mathira East DCIO Jackson Muriuki, the boy’s body was later found dumped in Kagochi Forest.

Police have since moved the body to Karatina Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

The couple has allegedly had a long history of domestic violence.

Muriuki is currently detained at Karatina Police Station awaiting arraignment.

 

