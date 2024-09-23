Four arraigned in court for allegedly planning, abducting, assaulting, sodomizing blogger

Four suspects who are believed to have been part of a group of more than 15 individuals who allegedly planned, abducted, assaulted and sodomized a 25 year old blogger Bruce John in Mombasa were Monday arraigned at the Shanzu Law Court.

The four accused persons namely (From R to L) Abdul Athman, Haji Mohamed, Esther Muthoni and Violet Adera denied all the charges levelled against them before Senior Resident Magistrate Robert Mbogo.

The accused persons are remand at the Shimo la Tewa remand prison awaiting for bail application while ruling has been set for Thursday this week.