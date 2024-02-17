Four arrested as DCI targets unregistered pest control products

Four suspects were arrested after they were found selling the said unregistered pesticides christened PEST MAX.

The Pest Control Board augmented by DCI detectives has launched operations to weed out unregistered pest control products from the Kenyan market which are being sold to unsuspecting wananchi.

In a joint operation conducted by the sleuths at Tom Mboya monument along Moi Avenue within Nairobi CBD, four suspects were arrested after they were found selling the said unregistered pesticides christened PEST MAX.

Watson Mwangi Macharia, James Mwangi, Peris Wanjiku Wainaina and Alberta Barbra Odhiambo were taken to custody at Central Police Station, as the seized products including the vehicle they were using were secured as exhibits.

The suspects await arraignment on Monday where they will face the charge of selling unlawful/unregistered pest control products contrary to section 4(1) of the Pest Control Act cap.346 Laws of Kenya.