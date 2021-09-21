Four arrested for the murder of a nurse in Busia

Police in Busia arrested four murders suspected linked to the murder of Ann Achieng Mung’ayo who was a nurse at Busia Referral Hospital.

Achieng was murdered in cold blood on 12 September 2021 in broad daylight by the goons using crude weapons at her residential home Amerikwai near Busia Airstrip.

According to Busia Police Commander John Nyoike, the DCI officers received a hint about the suspects whereabouts and after a raid on one of the suspects who was found in possession of the ID card of the deceased.

After interrogation, three other suspects who were on run were also arrested.

The suspects are Boniface Odhiambo, Musa Olwete, Robert Muirabu and Evans Ochieng.

“The police department is working closely with DCI and other security teams to compact crime cases in Busia County,” said Nyoike.

The four will be arraigned in court Tuesday for the mention of their case even as police demand for 14 more days to conclude with their investigations.

“I want to sound a firm warning to those goons and criminal gangs operating in Busia that your days are numbered. Police are alert on any more you take,” added Nyoike.