Four arrested in connection with murder of 83 year old woman in Murangá

A 20-yr-old man has been arrested by detectives in connection with the gruesome murder of an 83-yr-old granny in Kagundu-ini, Murang’a county last month.

Pauline Wanjiku lifeless body of the deceased was discovered in her house hours after her murder, In the incident that shocked residents of the quiet Nguruwei-ni village.

A neighbour identified as Alice Wanjiku, who had not seen Wanjiku walked into her and after noticing that the door to the living room was locked from outside, she and a few neigbours broke into the main house.

According to the DCI, they were shocked to find the old lady lying lifeless on her sofa with her hands tied together on her back, a headscarf hanging loosely on her frail neck and blood oozing

They alerted police officers based at Kabati police station who rushed to the scene.

Investigations revealed that the house had been ransacked and a 32″ television, electric jiko and mobile phone all belonging to the deceased were missing.

Investigations were escalated to detectives based at the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau who visited the scene and after preliminary investigations established that the deceased lived alone but would occasionally be visited by her grandson Eric Wanyoike, who lives in the city and who had also bought her the television set, electric cooker and mobile phone.

DCI officers finally arrested the prime suspect in Waithaka, Dagoretti, Nairobi county and recovered the electric cooker stolen from the deceased in the suspect’s hideout while the television set was recovered from a 2nd suspect identified as Wilkister Awuor, who admitted to have bought it from the suspect at Ksh 5,000.

At the same time, the deceased’s phone was also recovered from a third suspect identified as Mercy Kadenge, who bought it from the suspect at Ksh 600.

So far, four suspects have been rounded up in connection with the heinous murder and are cooling their heels at Kandara police station as detectives finalize their investigations.