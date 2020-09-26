Four arrested in Kasarani for conning client in gold scam

Written By: Hunja Macharia
18

Detectives from the Special Service Unit have arrested four suspects at Kasarani in Nairobi County for obtaining money by false pretence.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The suspects are accused of obtaining over Ksh 29 Million from an unsuspecting client on the pretext that they would sell him gold.

Also Read  LSK push for dissolution of parliament over gender parity row

“On diverse dates from 1st April 2019 to 28 Feb 2020 the four approached a foreign national pretending to be DCI officers on a mission to sell him gold on behalf of an alleged senior DCI Officer,” A statement from the DCI reads.

Also Read  President Kenyatta commends KDF for role in infrastructure development

The suspects are said to have continued demanding for more money from the same victim up to the time of their arrest.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The suspects are; Eric Otieno, Antony Achieng, George Kinuthia Mbugua and Arthur Caleb Otieno.

Also Read  Informal sector records 173,000 job losses due to COVID-19

The four are behind bars awaiting further processing for arraignment in Court on Monday.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR