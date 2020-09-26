Four arrested in Kasarani for conning client in gold scam

Detectives from the Special Service Unit have arrested four suspects at Kasarani in Nairobi County for obtaining money by false pretence.

The suspects are accused of obtaining over Ksh 29 Million from an unsuspecting client on the pretext that they would sell him gold.

“On diverse dates from 1st April 2019 to 28 Feb 2020 the four approached a foreign national pretending to be DCI officers on a mission to sell him gold on behalf of an alleged senior DCI Officer,” A statement from the DCI reads.

The suspects are said to have continued demanding for more money from the same victim up to the time of their arrest.

The suspects are; Eric Otieno, Antony Achieng, George Kinuthia Mbugua and Arthur Caleb Otieno.

The four are behind bars awaiting further processing for arraignment in Court on Monday.