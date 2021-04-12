Four arrested over fresh management row at the Embakasi ranching company

Four persons accused of breaking into Embakasi ranching company limited offices are set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

James Njoroge, Gabriel Gitonga, Joseph Njenga and David Mwangi Wanderi were arrested Monday morning after an attempt to take over the management of the company were thwarted.

They four claims that they are the bonafide directors of Embakasi Ranching Company having been registered at the registrar of companies on 17 October 2020.

The shareholders who had gathered outside the company premises were surprised by the arrests saying it was time for a new team to take over the leadership of the company as most of them had not benefited previous office holders.

The members held a brief meeting with the area security committee led by Njiru sub-county deputy county commissioner James Chacha and Embakasi Ranching Chairlady Lucy Nyokabi Mathenge at the company premises before the four were eventually arrested.

The four are expected to be charged with malicious damage to property, causing disturbance and forceful entry into private property.

