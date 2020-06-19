Four arrested over Kshs 2M tender for telemedicine equipment

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has Friday arrested four suspects in relation to allegations of corruption and violation of procurement laws and regulations.

This was in the award of contract for the supply of a telemedicine equipment at a cost Kshs. 2,190,709.65 which was paid for but not delivered.

The tender was awarded to M/s Alliance Logistics Centre Ltd by officials of Karachuonyo CDF for use by Kendu Adventists Hospital.

The four are Michael Ocholla–a former Karachuonyo CDF Manager, Pacifica Adero Kobe–a former Chairperson, Karachuonyo CDF, Festus Kennedy Ochieng–Personal Assistant to the former Hon. Eng. And James Rege, Samuel Okuta Lieta–Businessman, Homabay Town.

In a statement, EACC says DPP issued consent for six suspects to be apprehended and charged with various offences under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003.

“Out of the four (4) suspects arrested this morning, three (3) were arraigned at the Anti-Corruption.” Said EACC

Court in Homabay and were released on a bond of Kshs. 1 Million and surety of similar amount or a cash bail of Kshs. 700,000.00.” Said the statement

Warrants of arrest have been issued against the other two suspects who are at large.

At the same time, the EACC has directed that Hon. Eng. James Rege, CBS – Former Member of Parliament, Karachuonyo; and Fred Matama Opar– Businessman/Director, Alliance Logistics Centre Ltd present themselves at the nearest EACC offices with immediate effect.