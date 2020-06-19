Four arrested over Kshs 2M tender for telemedicine equipment

Written By: Claire Wanja
12

EACC says the DPP issued consent for six suspects to be apprehended and charged with various offences under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has Friday arrested four suspects in relation to allegations of  corruption and violation of procurement laws and regulations.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

This was in the award of contract for the supply  of  a  telemedicine  equipment  at  a  cost  Kshs. 2,190,709.65 which was paid for but not delivered.

The tender was awarded to M/s Alliance Logistics Centre Ltd by officials of Karachuonyo CDF for use by Kendu Adventists Hospital.

Also Read  West Pokot County Assembly resumes sittings amid leadership row

The four are Michael Ocholla–a former Karachuonyo CDF Manager, Pacifica Adero Kobe–a former Chairperson, Karachuonyo CDF, Festus Kennedy Ochieng–Personal Assistant to the former Hon. Eng. And James Rege, Samuel Okuta Lieta–Businessman, Homabay Town.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

In a statement, EACC says  DPP  issued  consent  for  six suspects  to  be  apprehended  and  charged  with  various offences under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003.

Also Read  Alarm as 4000 school girls get pregnant in Machakos since March

“Out of the four (4) suspects arrested this morning, three (3) were arraigned at the Anti-Corruption.” Said EACC

Court in Homabay and were released on a bond of Kshs. 1 Million and surety of similar amount or a cash bail of Kshs. 700,000.00.” Said the statement

Also Read  Moses Kuria, Waruguru among MPs discharged from assembly committees

Warrants of arrest  have been  issued  against  the  other  two  suspects  who  are  at  large.

At the same time, the EACC has directed that Hon. Eng. James Rege, CBS – Former Member of Parliament, Karachuonyo; and Fred Matama Opar– Businessman/Director, Alliance Logistics Centre Ltd present themselves at the nearest EACC offices with immediate effect.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR