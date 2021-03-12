Four Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls test positive for Covid-19

Health and Education officers in Nyeri are on high alert after four students of Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls High School tested positive for Covid-19.

The cases were reported on Monday with the school being the first one in the County where students have tested positive.

Area County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara speaking at a press briefing in his office on Thursday said the cases were reported after the four students fell ill and were allowed to seek treatment in company of their parents.

He said it was the parents of the students who reported that they had tested positive which promoted testing of more students and teachers.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CC said 23 students who may have been in contact with the four had been put in isolation and health officers were closely monitoring them, adding that samples of the 23 in quarantine as well as some teachers had been taken for testing with results still being awaited.

The CC said health officers were closely monitoring the situation to avert further spread of the contagion. He said the situation was under control even as he called on schools and the public at large to continue observing the set Covid-19 protocols to curb further spread.

On Covid-19 vaccination, the CC said 450 people had received the jab and the exercise was still going on. He said teachers had been put on priority list after health workers as he reported that the County had received 3,000 doses out of the expected 9,000.

Nyeri has so far reported slightly over 1,300 cases of Coronavirus.