Four Chinese Nationals arrested in connection with assault video

Four Chinese Nationals have been arrested in connection to a video where a Chinese National is seen assaulting a Kenyan.

The incident allegedly took place at chez wou restaurant along suguta road in kileleshwa.

Officers from the DCI Sunday morning raided the hotel and arrested 3 males of Chinese origin and 1 female.

Those arrested are Deng Hailan holder of Chinese passport number ed8827901 and identified as the one captured on the video assaulting an employee. Hailan holds a visitor’s visa which is valid till 29/3/2020 and works in the restaurant as a chef with no work permit.

Chang Yueping holder of Chinese passport number eg5518480 but whose visitor’s visa expired on 19/01/2020 and works at the restaurant as a chef without a work permit.

The other one is 0u, Qiang holder of Chinese passport no. eb5194833 and in possession of an expired visitor’s visa which was valid till 19/01/2020. Qiang works as a chef at the restaurant without a work permit.

The fourth one is Yu Ling holder of Chinese passport number g53680875 and with a visitor’s visa valid till 12th February 2020. Ling works at the hotel as a cashier without a work permit.

8 Kenyans who work at the restaurant performing various duties were escorted to the station for interrogations and to help with investigations.