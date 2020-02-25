Four Chinese nationals file application for deportation

Four Chinese nationals detained for allegedly assaulting a Kenyan at a restaurant in Nairobi have filed an application at the high court seeking to be deported.

The four say they are willing to leave the country barely a week after Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i ordered their deportation.

The director of public prosecution however sought more time from the courts to consult before agreeing to their application.

Days after the high court temporarily suspended their deportation, the four Chinese nationals who are in custody over charges of assault and causing actual bodily harm say they are willing to be deported.

Appearing before Justice Luka Kimaru the accused Deng Hailanwas, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling said they are ready for deportation as ordered by interior CS Dr. Matiangi.

Justice Kimaru allowed the prosecution time to get directions from the director of public prosecutions on how to proceed with the matter.

This comes as the investigating officer in the case opposed the application by the four Chinese nationals seeking a review of the 15-day detention.

In his affidavit the officer argues investigations are ongoing and the suspects might interfere with witnesses if released.

And a key suspect in the brutal murder of a 75-year-old German tourist in Malindi has pleaded not guilty.

Mary Mwikali Kavuu accused of murdering Herman Detering at Moriema cottages on the night of January 27 and January 28 this year will remain in custody until the 24th of March when the hearing of the case will begin.

Detering’s badly mutilated body was found by workers at the hotel after his door remained locked the whole day.