Four contemporary art galleries to visit in Nairobi

Visiting art galleries in Nairobi is a fun activity to indulge in.

Kenya’s art scene is constantly evolving and that in Nairobi evolves even faster. The galleries in the city showcase the dynamic Kenyan art scene. Artists are connected with art lovers, curators and buyers for a chance to enjoy, learn and discover the richness of our art.

Here are some art galleries in Nairobi worth checking out:

Circle Art Gallery

Founded in 2012, and based in Circle Art Gallery promotes contemporary art from Eastern Africa. Through group and solo exhibitions, as well as participation in international art fairs, the gallery has increased visibility for established and emerging artists, both internationally and at home. It is open during the week from 10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. For now, only two visitors at a time are allowed into the gallery. Location: 910 James Gichuru Road, Lavington, Nairobi.

The Art Space

Opened in 2015, The Art Space has evolved from a commercial art gallery based in Kenya, into an online space with regular pop-ups in popular and sometimes unusual spaces around Nairobi. The gallery feature art for sale from new and established artists in its Vault and for hard to find works, in its Collector’s Den.

One Off contemporary Art Gallery

The gallery was founded in 1994, the gallery aims to represent some of the most established artists in Kenya, many of whom we represent exclusively, along with associate artists from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan and Rwanda. It also hosts a sculpture garden. Location: #16 Rosslyn Lone Tree Estate, off Limuru Road, Nairobi.

Kioko Mwiti Gallery

The gallery features exciting and contemporary African art. The gallery features recyclable art, metal works and sculptures. Check it out on James Gichuru road, Lavington.