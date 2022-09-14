Four Court of Appeal Judges to be sworn in today

Four Court of Appeal Judges will be sworn in today at State House, Nairobi.

This follows the signing of an Executive Order on the appointment of the judges Tuesday evening by President William Ruto.

The four include Korir Weldon Kipyegon, Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Odunga George Vincent and Joel Mwaura Ngugi.

In presence of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the President also signed an Executive Order on the appointment of judges of the environment and land court.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166(1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, I William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Makori Evans Kiago and Cheruiyot Omange Judith Elizabeth to be judges of the Environment and Land Court,” the Notice stated.

Last year immediate former president Uhuru Kenyatta appointed 34 judges and rejected the six nominees, a move that elicited mixed reactions.