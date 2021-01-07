Four dead after Trump supporters ransack Congress

Washington DC police say four people have died during the storming of the Capitol building.

In addition to the woman shot by police, three others died as a result of “medical emergencies”.

So far, more than 52 people have been arrested – 47 of them for curfew violations.

DC Mayor Bowser and police chief Robert Contee just held a presser about the Capitol Hill protest.

They said the woman who was shot was part of a group of multiple individuals that forced entry into the House room that was still in session.

They were confronted by plainclothes officers, and an officer pulled out a weapon and fired it.

Woman shot at Capitol is ‘military veteran’

US media are reporting the woman shot and killed during the storming of the Capitol was San Diego resident Ashli Babbitt. A US Air Force veteran, she is thought to have been shot after entering the building alongside other rioters.

US broadcaster Fox5 spoke to the woman’s mother-in-law who said Babbitt had been a Trump supporter.

She is thought to have been shot at around 15:00 Washington time, and was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Heavy police presence across DC

Police officers in riot gear continue to guard the streets around the Capitol. Washington’s mayor has issued an overnight curfew.

The DC police chief says as of 21:30 local time they had made 52 arrests, 4 for carrying pistols without licences, 1 for carrying prohibited weapons, 47 for curfew violations and unlawful entry.

Two pipe bombs have been recovered, one from the Democratic National Committee offices, not far from the Capitol, and one from the nearby Republican National Committee headquarters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol amid debate