Four dropped as ‘Malkia strikers’ Brazil bound squad is named

The national women’s volleyball team ,’Malkia Strikers’, squad that’s set to head to Brazil for a one month training camp has been named.

Among those omitted from the 14 member squad unveiled on Wednesday are: Joan Chelagat, Josephine Wafula, Jemimah Siangu, and Carolyne Sirengo .

A squad of 20 has been holding training at Moi Kasarani gymnasium under the guidance of head coach Paul Bitok and four other high performance coaches from Brazil.

After a one month training stint in Brazil ,Malkia strikers, will also hold a 10 day camp in Kurume City,where the Kenyan contingent will hold training camp in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kenya Volleyball Federation explained that two more players will be dropped from the travelling 14, who will feature in Tokyo games set for July 23rd-August 8th2021.

‘’Out of the 20 players, we have settled on 16 players for this next phase. After the Brazil training, in line with FIVB and Olympics regulation we shall further select 12 finalists to represent the country in the 2021 Olympics not usual 14 players’’,KVF statement read.

Players Selected

Middle blocker

Edith Mukuvilani

Violet Makuto

Glady’s Ekaru

Lorine Chebet

Libero

Elizabeth Wanyama

Agripina Kundu

Setters

Jane Wacu

Joy Lusenaka

Emmaculate Nekesa

Left attackers

Mercy Moim

Noel Murambi

Leonida Kasaya

Pamela Jepkirui

Opposite Players

Sharon Chepchumba

Emmaculate Chemtai

Pamela Adhiambo Owino