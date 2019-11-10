Four prime suspects have been arrested in connection to last Tuesday’s killing of 13 people at Jardesa and Kukuto areas in Saku Constituency, Marsabit County.

Confirming the arrest to the press in his office, Marsabit County Commissioner, Evans Achoki said security has also been beefed up and calm was gradually returning in Sagante/Jardesa ward following the horrendous incident.

The county commissioner issued a 24- hour ultimatum for the surrender of all illegal firearms in the hands of civilians including G 3 rifles stolen from the slain police officers. He said an arms mop-up exercise will be conducted.

He warned that the government will spare no effort in ensuring that the weapons in the wrong hands are retrieved.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The County Commissioner said the government has also intensified investigations into the incident whereby three police officers also lost their lives.

Achoki said 158 heads of cattle and 70 goats and sheep stolen during the raid have been recovered.

Detectives headed by the county criminal investigations officer, Harun Chabari, have also questioned a number of people including local journalists believed to be in possession of crucial information regarding the incident that took place.