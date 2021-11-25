Homabay police officers arrested for assaulting student to be charged

Four police officers arrested for assaulting a university student in Homabay will be arraigned in court Friday morning to face charges.

Abner Marienga, Shadrack Kaveva, Timothy Kirichi Kuria and Steve Bongo based at Gingo Police post were arrested Thursday when they appeared before Internal Affairs Unit after summons were issued against them last Friday, two years after the incident.

It is alleged that the officers on the night of 29/7/2019, stormed the house of Bromick Asoyo Netanyahu, a student at Daystar University and his friend, Brian Onyango while they were sleeping at Sindo market and without provocation descended on them with heavy blows, kicks and severely attacked them with metal rods causing bodily harm.

According to the student, the officers went ahead to ransack his house and took away a smartphone Infinix hot 6, assorted Safaricom cards worth Ksh 8000 and Ksh 11000 in cash money.

The two were later that night frog marched to Gingo Police Post while naked and bleeding.

The officers having realized their mistake planted an exhibit of bang and went further to charge them before Mbita law courts for being in possession of cannabis Sativa (Bhang).

What baffled many at Mbita law courts including the trial Magistrate was the manner in which the two were escorted to court while naked.

This irked Asoyo’s mother who filed a case with Homabay County Police Commander complaining against the mistreatment of her son.

Her search for justice was however frustrated by senior police officers in Homabay who covered up for their colleagues. This prompted her to run to IAU offices in Nairobi for assistance and the case which had been withdrawn from the court was revived.

Upon completion of the probe, the Unit forwarded the file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ODPP for perusal and advice.

The DPP reviewed the evidence and directed that the four be arrested and charged with assault and abuse office.

The officers arrested Thursday when they appeared before the Director IAU, were escorted and later processed at Capitol Hill Police Station where they were released on a cash bail of Ksh10000 to enable them to appear before Homabay law courts on Friday 26/11/21 to take a plea.

At the same time, the DPP has ordered stern disciplinary action be taken against the former police boss in charge of the police station, Chief Inspector Barasa for negligence.

“The officer found that the two young men had been severely beaten but failed to ensure that they were taken to hospital on time. Further, Barasa did not initiate any action against his officers for assaulting innocent members public” read part the findings of the probe.