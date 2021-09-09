Four illegal herders arrested fleeing Laikipia Nature Conservancy

by Muraya Kamunde
Four illegal herders have been arrested fleeing from the ongoing security operation within the Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

In a statement from the National Police Service said that a multi-agency security team on patrol within Marura farm arrested the suspects fleeing Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

The four suspects; Julius Lekandero, Kiamanoi Loloki, Lesupikei Leetoree, Samuel Leekete are currently in police custody awaiting arraignment in court for prosecution.

The arrests come hours after the Government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in parts of Laikipia County in response to recent unrest in the region.

The directive affects parts of Nyahururu Sub-County; Ngarua Division comprising of; Ndindika, Sub-location, of Kinamba Location, Mwenje and Muthitu sub-locations of, Matwiku Location, Mithiga Sub-Location of Mithiga Location.

In Laikipia West Sub-County; Ol Moran Division comprising of; the entire Olmoran Division comprising of Sipili, Wangwachi, Olmoran, and Lonyek Locations have also been affected.

The 30-day curfew, there shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement, either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew except as has been permitted in writing by the Inspector General of the National Police Service.

  

